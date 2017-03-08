Pakistani forces kill 10 Taliban militants in tribal region

Pakistan security forces on Wednesday killed 10 Taliban militants in the restive northwest tribal region following a string of attacks in the country. (Representational Image) Pakistan security forces on Wednesday killed 10 Taliban militants in the restive northwest tribal region following a string of attacks in the country. (Representational Image)

Pakistan security forces on Wednesday killed 10 Taliban militants in the restive northwest tribal region amid a nationwide offensive against terrorists following a string of attacks in the country. The clash occurred in the mountainous region of Swat district where yesterday five militants and two army personnel were killed in a gun battle.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“Those killed were part of Taliban and were planning to carry out attacks in the district,” a security official said.

Another official said the dead bodies of the militants were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Swabi for identification.

Pakistan launched operation ‘Radd-ul-Fasaad’ — an Arabic word which translates roughly to ‘elimination of discord’ –last month after militants killed more than 125 people in a fresh wave of attacks.

The operations are being carried out on the basis of intelligence and target not only the militants but also their handlers, financiers and supporters.