Latest news
  • Pakistani forces kill 10 Taliban militants in tribal region

Pakistani forces kill 10 Taliban militants in tribal region

Another official said the dead bodies of the militants were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Swabi for identification.

By: PTI | Islamabad | Published:March 8, 2017 7:49 pm
Pakistan blast, Sindh blast, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, CPEC blast, Chinese engineer blast, taliban militants, taliban attacks, pakistan news, world news, latest news, indian express Pakistan security forces on Wednesday killed 10 Taliban militants in the restive northwest tribal region following a string of attacks in the country. (Representational Image)

Pakistan security forces on Wednesday killed 10 Taliban militants in the restive northwest tribal region amid a nationwide offensive against terrorists following a string of attacks in the country. The clash occurred in the mountainous region of Swat district where yesterday five militants and two army personnel were killed in a gun battle.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“Those killed were part of Taliban and were planning to carry out attacks in the district,” a security official said.

Another official said the dead bodies of the militants were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Swabi for identification.

Pakistan launched operation ‘Radd-ul-Fasaad’ — an Arabic word which translates roughly to ‘elimination of discord’ –last month after militants killed more than 125 people in a fresh wave of attacks.

The operations are being carried out on the basis of intelligence and target not only the militants but also their handlers, financiers and supporters.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 08: Latest News