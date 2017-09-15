Pakistan tells ‘Doctors Without Borders’ to shut down in a tribal region

International President for Doctors Without Borders, Joanne Liu (center) at the International Press Center in Brussels. (AP Photo/File) International President for Doctors Without Borders, Joanne Liu (center) at the International Press Center in Brussels. (AP Photo/File)

An international medical organisation says Pakistani authorities have asked it to end its work in a northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan. In a statement on Thursday, Medecins Sans Frontieres, also known as Doctors Without Borders, said the government move ends 14 years of operation in the Kurram tribal region.

Kurram has witnessed scores of militant attacks against minority Shiites Muslims in recent years.

Doctors Without Borders was providing medical facilities in collaboration with two government hospitals.

No government spokesman was available for comment.

Pakistan in recent years has shut the offices of some non-government organisations for working without a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Interior, which monitors activities of foreign-funded organisations in tribal regions for security reasons.

MSF did not have the certificate to operate in Kurram.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App