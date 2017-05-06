Pakistan summons Indian envoy over non-issuance of medical visas: Reports

Pakistan has summoned the Indian envoy in Islamabad over non-issuance of medical visas to Pakistani nationals seeking treatment in India, Pakistani media reports said on Saturday. According to Geo News, thousands of Pakistanis seeking treatment for liver and heart-related ailments at major hospitals in New Delhi, Chennai and other Indian cities have been affected due to non-issuance of medical visas.
“India has made it impossible for Pakistanis to get medical visas,” an official was quoted as saying by the channel. Pakistan summoned Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad Gautam Bambawale and expressed concern over the issue, it said.
However, there was no official confirmation. Dunya TV also reported that “India is making several changes in the rules to make the visa process more complicated while no visa has been granted to any Pakistani citizen during the last two months.” “Islamabad has expressed reservation over the move that will affect thousands of Pakistanis travelling to India for health reasons,” it reported.
India has decided to put all bilateral engagements with Pakistan on hold after Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court on spying charges. Tensions have also escalated between the two nations after two Indian security force personnel were killed and mutilated in unprovoked firing by Pakistan on May 1 in Kashmir.
Last week, India summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for the beheading of the two security force personnel.
- May 6, 2017 at 6:09 pmNo visas or even renewal should be given to any person of an enemy country.Reply
- May 6, 2017 at 6:02 pmAnd why should we grant visas to stanis in the first place? So that they can use our facilities and then go back to living in stan with their hatred for India intact? They have proven themselves to be devoid of any fee s of gra ude or indebtedness. Even to this day their country is actively involved in destabilizing our nation through terrorism, fake currency notes etc. We were stupid enough to give medical treatment facilities to stanis, thinking that such gestures will make them see reason. But their hatred for India is so great that no matter what we do, they'll always treat us as an enemy. It is time we pay back stan in the same way it pays us.Reply
- May 6, 2017 at 5:57 pmIndia has the right to give visas or not to any stani. Nobody can question it. Not the right of pak nationals to get visas at their own opinion or pleasure. So, s, just forget visas from India for the present.Reply