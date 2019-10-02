Pakistan summons India’s Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

Pakistan Wednesday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over the alleged unprovoked firing by the Indian troops across the Line of Control, which, it said, resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman Noor Jahan and injuring three other civilians.

Advertising

The Foreign Office said Director-General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia and condemned the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian troops in Nezapir and Bagsar Sectors of the LoC on Tuesday.

The Pakistan spokesperson also alleged that the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

Ahead of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2019, India said the Pakistan Army has committed more than 2,050 “unprovoked” ceasefire violations this year in which 21 Indians have been killed.

Advertising

According to official data, India said there were 1,432 ceasefire violations, as of July 2018, while Pakistan said it was 1,400 as of August 2018. In 2017, India said 971 ceasefire violations took place, while Pakistan said it was 1,970.

The tension between India and Pakistan has spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Earlier in August, Pakistan had summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to convey a “strong demarche on the announcements made and actions taken” by the government over Jammu and Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)