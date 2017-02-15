Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat over terrorist attacks

“The Afghan DHM was conveyed the grave concern of Pakistan about the continuing terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil by the terrorist outfit, Jumaat-ul-Ahrar from its sanctuaries inside Afghanistan,” said Tasnim Aslam. (File) “The Afghan DHM was conveyed the grave concern of Pakistan about the continuing terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil by the terrorist outfit, Jumaat-ul-Ahrar from its sanctuaries inside Afghanistan,” said Tasnim Aslam. (File)

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior Afghan diplomat and registered its concern over terror attacks by militants from their sanctuaries in Afghanistan. Foreign Office said that Afghan Deputy Head of Mission Syed Abdul Nasir Yousafi was called-in to the Foreign Office by Additional Secretary Tasnim Aslam.

“The Afghan DHM was conveyed the grave concern of Pakistan about the continuing terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil by the terrorist outfit, Jumaat-ul-Ahrar from its sanctuaries inside Afghanistan,” it said in a statement.

Yousafi’s attention was also drawn to the earlier actionable intelligence shared by our authorities with the Afghan side, it said.

Afghanistan was urged to take urgent measures to eliminate the terrorists and their sanctuaries, financiers and handlers operating from its territory, the statement added.

An Aide-Memoire containing details of the terrorist attacks and supporting information was also shared with the Afghan diplomat.