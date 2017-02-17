Pakistan suicide blast: US condemns attack, says will work with Islamabad to combat terror

Pakistani students light candles to condemn the attack on a shrine in interior Sind province, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil) Pakistani students light candles to condemn the attack on a shrine in interior Sind province, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil)

The US has condemned the terrorist attack at a revered Sufi shrine in Pakistan which left over 70 people dead and said it will continue to work with Islamabad to combat terrorism. “We stand with the people of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism and remain committed to the security of the South Asia region,” Acting State Department Spokesman Mark Toner said yesterday. “We will continue to work with the Government of Pakistan and our partners across the region to combat the threat of terrorism,” he said, adding that the US condemns the attack.

At least 76 people were killed and nearly 250 others injured when an Islamic State suicide bomber blew himself up inside the crowded shrine of revered Sufi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan town yesterday. The bomber entered the shrine through its Golden gate and blew himself up near the site where the ritual of Sufi dance ‘Dhamal’ was taking place.

“We extend our condolences to the victims and their families and wish a full recovery for all of those injured. We also offer our support to the Government of Pakistan as it works to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice,” Toner said. He said the attack was only the latest in a series of of deadly blasts that have taken place in the past week in Lahore, Balochistan and Peshawar.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, World Bank President Jim Young Kim expressed his shock and sadness at the “senseless” terrorist attacks in Iraq and Pakistan. “On behalf of the World Bank Group, I wish to express our shock and sadness at today’s senseless attacks in Iraq and Pakistan,” he said. “We condemn violence of any kind, and we remain committed to building a more just and peaceful world. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and with the Iraqi and Pakistani people,” Kim said. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.