Pakistan: Six militants killed in police raid in Punjab province

Six militants belonging to Taliban-linked radical group were killed in Pakistan after police raided their hideout in the country’s Punjab province. Crime Investigation Department of Punjab police along with the elite commandos raided a hideout of terrorists in Khanewal district yesterday and killed them in an exchange of fire. The action of law enforcement agencies’ against Taliban-linked Jamat-ul-Ahrar terrorists has come three days after a militant from the banned Taliban splinter group carried out an attack here, killing 14 people, including senior officials.

According to a Counter Terrorism Department spokesman, Jamat-ul-Ahrar terrorists were planning to launch attacks in Khanewal district and their targets were vital installations, government and law enforcement agencies offices.

“Six militants have been killed. Four terrorists managed to escape,” a police spokesman said, adding the identity of the terrorists killed in the raid is being established.

Two hand grenades, as automatic rifles and pistols have been recovered from the hideout.

He said the further investigation into the matter is underway.