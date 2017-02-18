Latest News
  • Pakistan shuts key border crossing in wake of shrine attack

Pakistan shuts key border crossing in wake of shrine attack

The border closure in Pakistan's southwest Baluchistan province comes after a suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan that killed 88 people.

By: AP | Islamabad | Published:February 18, 2017 5:11 pm
pakistan, shrine blast, border crossing closed, crossing closed, chaman border crossing, afghanistan border, pak-afghan border, world news, indian express news Chaman border crossing into Afghanistan has been closed. (Source: Google maps)

Two Pakistani officials say a second key Chaman border crossing into Afghanistan has been closed, halting trade supplies to the neighboring landlocked country. The border closure in Pakistan’s southwest Baluchistan province comes after a suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan that killed 88 people. It was seen as a tactic to pressure Kabul to act against militants who Pakistan says have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

The Pakistani officials asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorized to brief the media on the record. Earlier, Pakistan closed a border crossing at Torkham, which connects Pakistan to Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

The Islamic State says it was behind the shrine attack and Pakistani security forces have launched nationwide operations that they say has left more than 100 “terrorists” dead.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 18: Latest News