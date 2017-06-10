Pakistan senators demand probe into Pervez Musharraf-era nuke proliferation

Pervez Musharraf controlled administrative and military affairs in Pakistan between 1999 and 2008 Pervez Musharraf controlled administrative and military affairs in Pakistan between 1999 and 2008

Two Pakistani senators have demanded a probe into the nuclear proliferation carried out during the era of former military ruler General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf. Musharraf controlled administrative and military affairs in Pakistan between 1999 and 2008, and in his book titled “In the Line of Fire”, has conceded that several tons of nuclear material and drawings had been smuggled from Pakistan to Iran, Libya and North Korea.

Senator Hafiz Hamdullah of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Senator Farhatullah Babar of the Pakistan Peoples Party both sought a “thorough investigation” into nuclear proliferation, and asked how was it possible for one man (Abdul Qadeer Khan) to smuggle several tons of nuclear material out of Pakistan.

Both senators were of the view that it was next to impossible for a single individual to smuggle out huge centrifuge machines and other nuclear material without the connivance and assistance of other players, the Dawn has reported. They called for an inquiry into the scam.

Hamdullah, in particular, said that Dr. Khan was regarded as a national hero for long before being degraded and insulted by Musharraf.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App