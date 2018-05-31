Pakistan sees second civilian govt completing term in seven decades

Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Source: AP photo/Files) Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Source: AP photo/Files)

Pakistan’s PML-N government today completed its five-year tenure, the first time that two consecutive democratically elected governments have served their terms in the country’s seven decades history. The country, ruled by the powerful army for much of its life, experienced its first democratic transition of power in 2013, when Pakistan Peoples Party handed over the power to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after the general elections.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs today issued a notification announcing the dissolution of the 14th National Assembly at midnight on May 31, 2018. At the stroke of midnight, the National Assembly’s constitutionally mandated tenure of five years will expire, and a caretaker setup which will oversee the country’s affairs till the general elections on July 25, 2018 will be ushered in.

The caretaker government headed by former chief justice Nasirul Mulk will be sworn in tomorrow to run the country during the period when elections are held to elect the new government. A government official said that all preparation have been made to administer oath to the caretaker prime minister at the President House where President Mamnoon Hussain will give oath to Nasirul Mulk.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today also formally announced the final schedule for general elections which will be held on July 25 across the country. It said that candidate will file nomination papers from June 2-6, which will be scrutinised by the ECP from June 7-14.

Rivals will be allowed to challenge the nomination until June 19 and the ECP will decide on these appeals by June 26. The final list of candidates will be issued by June 27, and all shortlisted candidates will have till June 28 to withdraw their nomination papers.

