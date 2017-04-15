Latest News
  • Pakistan security forces foils major terror attack on Christians

Pakistan security forces foils major terror attack on Christians

The team managed to arrest two terror suspects, including a woman.

By: PTI | Lahore | Published:April 15, 2017 6:08 pm
pakistan, pakistan elections, pakistan polls, pakistan religious political parties, pakistan news, india news The terrorists were planning to launch a major terrorist attack during Easter celebrations in Lahore, the statement said.

Pakistan’s security forces today claimed to have foiled a “major terror attack” on minority Christians after they killed a militant and arrested his two accomplices, including a woman, in this eastern city.

“Security forces (Pakistan Rangers and police) today conducted a special IBO (intelligence based operation) near Punjab Housing Society, Lahore. A terrorist was killed during the operation while four soldiers and two officers received injuries,” the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement issued here.

The terrorists were planning to launch a major terrorist attack during Easter celebrations in Lahore, the statement said. Two suicide jackets, weapons and explosives have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

According to officials, a joint team of security forces conducted today’s raid on a tip off. The team warned the terrorists to surrender but they opened fire on it. In an exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed.

The team managed to arrest two terror suspects, including a woman.

Last year, at least 72 people have been killed and hundreds wounded after a bomb ripped through a children’s play area in Lahore’s Iqbal Park where Christian families were celebrating Easter.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 15: Latest News