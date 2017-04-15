Pakistan security forces claim foiling ‘major’ Easter Sunday attack plot

Latest News
Two suicide jackets, weapons and explosives have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

Pakistan’s security forces on Saturday claimed to have foiled a “major” terror attack on minority Christians ahead of Easter here after they killed a militant and arrested his two aides, including a woman. “Security forces (Pakistan Rangers and police) today conducted a special IBO (intelligence based operation) near Punjab Housing Society, Lahore. A terrorist was killed during the operation while four soldiers and two officers received injuries,” the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

The terrorists were planning to launch a major terrorist attack during Easter celebrations in Lahore, it said.

According to officials, a joint team of security forces conducted today’s raid on a tip off. The team asked the terrorists to surrender, but they opened fire on it. In an exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed.

The team managed to arrest two terror suspects, including a woman.

Last year, at least 72 people were killed and hundreds wounded after a bomb ripped through a children’s play area in Lahore’s Iqbal Park where Christian families were celebrating Easter.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

