Pakistan security forces claim foiling ‘major’ Easter Sunday attack plot

Image for representational purpose (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad) Image for representational purpose (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

Pakistan’s security forces on Saturday claimed to have foiled a “major” terror attack on minority Christians ahead of Easter here after they killed a militant and arrested his two aides, including a woman. “Security forces (Pakistan Rangers and police) today conducted a special IBO (intelligence based operation) near Punjab Housing Society, Lahore. A terrorist was killed during the operation while four soldiers and two officers received injuries,” the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

The terrorists were planning to launch a major terrorist attack during Easter celebrations in Lahore, it said.

Two suicide jackets, weapons and explosives have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

According to officials, a joint team of security forces conducted today’s raid on a tip off. The team asked the terrorists to surrender, but they opened fire on it. In an exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed.

The team managed to arrest two terror suspects, including a woman.

Last year, at least 72 people were killed and hundreds wounded after a bomb ripped through a children’s play area in Lahore’s Iqbal Park where Christian families were celebrating Easter.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now