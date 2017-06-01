Pakistan rejects ‘baseless’ Afghan allegations on Kabul blast

The attack in Kabul on Wednesday killed at least 90 people, and has been seen as the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since 2001. (Source: AP) The attack in Kabul on Wednesday killed at least 90 people, and has been seen as the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since 2001. (Source: AP)

Pakistan today strongly rejected as “baseless” the Afghan allegations that the Taliban-linked militants with the help of Pakistani spy agency ISI carried out the bombing in Kabul that killed at least 90 people.

“The accusatory approach is unhelpful towards efforts to peace,” Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Nafees Zakaria said during the weekly media briefing.

The Afghan intelligence service, the National Directorate of Security (NDS), said early findings showed the Haqqani network with the assistance of the ISI carried out the attack yesterday in Kabul, the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since 2001.

“These terrorists once again proved they don’t represent any religion and they only carry out such coward attacks to please their Pakistani masters which is against all Islamic and human rights principals,” the NDS said in a statement.

The Haqqani network has carried out a number of kidnappings and attacks against US interests in Afghanistan.

The group is also blamed for several deadly attacks against Indian interests in Afghanistan, including the 2008 bombing of the Indian mission in Kabul that killed 58 people.

Zakaria said Pakistan suffered due to terrorism and has the highest stakes in Afghan peace and stability.

“Our commitment to peace in Afghanistan is based on sincerity and is beyond any doubt,” he added.

Zakaria said that it was highly disappointing that certain elements in Afghanistan were damaging relations between the two neighbours.

He accused India of escalating tension on the border and committing ceasefire violations in order to divert attention from the Kashmir dispute.

“We intend to undertake concerted efforts to mobilize international community, particularly the UN, to take up the issue” of violence in Kashmir, he said.

The spokesperson said peace, stability and development will remain elusive in the region without the resolution of the outstanding dispute between Pakistan and India.

He said the world community should play its due role in resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the UNSC resolutions.

The spokesperson said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a regional connectivity project which will link the Central Asian states, South Asia and the Middle East and it was not against any other country.

