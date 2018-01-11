Pakistan murder: Minor was sodomised, strangled to death, reveals autopsy report

People light candles in memory of the seven-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Kasur. (Source: AP) People light candles in memory of the seven-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Kasur. (Source: AP)

Even as protests entered the second day in Pakistan over the murder of a seven-year-old girl, a postmortem examination confirmed that the victim was sexually assaulted before she was strangled to death, Dawn reported. District Headquarters Hospital’s MeMedico-Legal officer Dr Quratulain Attique told Dawn that there were marks of torture on the child’s face, congestion in her muscles and her tongue was badly bruised and injured as it was pressed between her teeth.

The seven-year-old was abducted last week when she went to a religious tuition near her house in Punjab province’s Kasur district. Her body was found in a rubbish dump on Tuesday. The Dawn report mentioned that the minor might have been dead for two to three days. Even though the report did not confirm rape, the doctor said the victim’s hymen was ruptured and she might have been sodomised. There was mud, fecal matter and blood found on her body, Attique said.

People attend the funeral of a Pakistani girl who was raped and killed, in Kasur, Pakistan, on Wednesday. (Source: AP) People attend the funeral of a Pakistani girl who was raped and killed, in Kasur, Pakistan, on Wednesday. (Source: AP)

Meanwhile, the government went into damage-control mode on Thursday as protests turned violent, leading to the death of two people as they tried to storm the deputy commissioner’s office and clashed with police. Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif has announced a financial aid of Rs 3 million to the families of those killed by firing, and said that jobs would be given to two members of each family, Dawn reported. “We have registered a murder case against four policemen involved in the killing of two protesters,” the police said.

The girl’s father, who was away in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah when the incident happened, slammed the police for its callous attitude, prompting the administration to rope in officials from the military and ISI to trace the killers. “My daughter could have been saved had police acted when she was abducted on January 5,” PTI quoted Muhammad Amin as saying. He said he had no faith in Punjab police to trace the killers of his daughter. “Police was quick to open fire on the people seeking justice for my daughter but showed it’s routine callous attitude to trace her when she had gone missing,” he said.

Amin also appealed to the Pakistan Chief Justice, who has taken suo moto notice of the matter, and the Army Chief to take note of the incident since he had no faith in the Punjab government.

The Punjab government announced a reward of 10 million Pakistani rupees for providing information on the killers. The horrific incident triggered a public outrage throughout the country with people demanding justice for the child. The protesters attacked the outhouse of a ruling PML-N legislator in Kasur and set ablaze his two cars. They also ransacked a district hospital in Kasur. In Lahore, angry demonstrators blocked Ferozpur Road suspending the metro bus service. In Rawalpindi, traffic remained suspended for several hours as protesters demanded justice for her.

Kasur murder case: Police released a sketch of the suspect. Kasur murder case: Police released a sketch of the suspect.

In a different kind of protest, Kiran Naz, a TV anchor, brought her daughter to a news programme and blamed the government’s inefficiency, calling the incident a murder of humanity. “Today, I am not your news anchor Kiran Naz, today I am here as a mother. This is why I am sitting here with my daughter,” she said. “It is true when they say that the smallest coffins are the heaviest and entire Pakistan is burdened by the weight of her coffin.”

