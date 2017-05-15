Pakistan Punjab Govt raises questions over Imran Khan’s chopper use

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan getting off a helicoper. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan getting off a helicoper.

The government of Pakistan’s Punjab province has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to tell the people under which privilege he is using the helicopter of the KP government.

“The helicopter is used for public welfare. Imran Khan should tell the people under which privilege he is using the KP government helicopter,” the Dawn quoted Punjab government spokesman Malik Ahmed Khan, as telling a news conference here.

He said the Punjab government had purchased a helicopter at a cost of Rs1.5bn but it was not for Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. “Helicopter is used during emergency situations,” he said. To a question, the spokesman said Dr Taqueer Shah had returned to the country but he was not given any office. Shah had left abroad after the Model Town incident in which 14 Pakistan Awami Tahreek workers were killed.

