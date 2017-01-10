Pakistan Peoples Party to oppose reinstatement of military courts

Jamaat-e-Islami has also opposed the reinstatement of military courts in the country. Jamaat-e-Islami has also opposed the reinstatement of military courts in the country.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly of Pakistan, Khursheed Shah has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will oppose the reinstatement of military courts in the country. “This has been our point of view since day one,” the Dawn quoted Shah, as saying about the party’s stance on the revival of military courts. The decision comes a day after the government initiated consultations to introduce a constitutional amendment reinstating the military courts for a period of time all political parties agreed upon.

Shah was Chairing a consultative meeting of opposition parties regarding the revival of military courts. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, and Jamaat-i-Islami’s Tariqullah were also present in the meeting.

Jamaat-e-Islami has also opposed the reinstatement of military courts in the country. PTI’s Qureshi said that his party would tell its decision after listening to the government’s point of view on the subject. Military Courts in Pakistan have come to an end on the expiry of their mandated period after hearing 274 cases and awarding 161 death sentences during their two-year-long tenure.

The 21st amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan established speedy trial military courts for terrorist offenses, waging war against Pakistan, and acts threatening the security of the country. The decision to amend the Constitution came after the 2014 Peshawar school massacre.

The duration of these courts was two years.