Pakistan orders unspecified number of helicopters from Italy

Pakistan has ordered an undisclosed number of AgustaWestland intermediate helicopters from Italy to perform utility and transport operations. “The Pakistan Government has placed orders for an undisclosed number of additional AgustaWestland AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters,” Leonardo, the Rome-based multinational aerospace, defence and security firm said.

The aircraft will be used to perform utility and transport operations across the nation. Deliveries are expected to start in mid-2017, the company said in a statement. This latest purchase further expands the presence and success of the AW139 and other Leonardo models in Pakistan and confirms the AW139 as the preferred new generation helicopter choice for replacement of older types currently in service.

The AW139 is the “perfect fit” to Pakistan’s operational environment, the company said.

The new helicopters will add to the fleet of AW139 previously ordered to carry out search and rescue (SAR) and emergency medical service (EMS) duties in the country.

Meanwhile, the Dawn newspaper reported that an agreement on the AW139 helicopters was signed and an initial order for the helicopter was placed in May 2016. The agreement was part of a fleet renewal programme spread over several stages and included a logistics support and training package.

A total of 11 AW139s are already in service in Pakistan, with five aircraft operated for civil protection and transport tasks. On January 1, 2016, the Helicopter Division of Leonardo had absorbed the activities of AgustaWestland.