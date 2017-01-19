Pakistan opposition submits privilege motion against Nawaz Sharif in parliament

Nawaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif

Embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday faced a united Opposition in parliament as they moved a privilege motion against his “untruthful” speech on the floor of the House on the Panamagate case. The privilege motion, which was submitted by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, referred to a plea by the prime minister’s counsel in the Supreme Court in the ongoing Panamagate case.

“The plea taken by the prime minister’s lawyer in Supreme Court on January 16, to do away with Prime Minister’s speech delivered in the NA while explaining the trail of funds used to purchase properties in London and elsewhere as mentioned in Panama Papers, using Article 66 as a shield, are an admission that the Prime Minister did not tell the truth to the assembly,” the motion signed by seven other lawmakers said. The motion has been submitted over discrepancy in the premier’s statement in the lower House of Parliament and his counsel’s statement in the apex court.

“The prime minister while speaking on the floor of National Assembly on May 16, 2016 had explained the trail of funds used to purchase property in one of the most expensive areas of London,” it said and added that the details submitted by the prime minister’s counsel in the top court were “in sheer contrast with the ones stated by the Prime Minister.”

It further said the discrepancy in the statements suggest that Prime Minister Nawaz willfully deceived the House on the issue which was a “clear case of contempt of the House”. “As per Article 91(6) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, prime minister and cabinet are collectively responsible to Parliament and have to state the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” it said. Claiming that Sharif’s statement was a blatant breach of the privilege of the National Assembly, it demanded the matter to be immediately taken up for discussion and action.

It said the assertion made in the speech were different from the case pleaded by Sharif’s lawyer in the Supreme Court, which is hearing petitions by opposition against alleged illegal assets abroad by the prime minister’s family. Sharif’s lawyer has also asked the court not to consider the speech in the case. Shah said that it was an admission that the prime minister did not tell the truth to the National Assembly,

which is breach of the privilege of the august house. Meanwhile, a larger bench of the Supreme Court hearing the Panamagate case today reminded Sharif’s counsel that the case concerns Sharif’s qualification as Prime Minister. During the hearing, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that the case challenges Sharif’s claim to the PM office.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who heads the five-judge bench, pointed out that the time-frame in which the appointment of the Prime Minister can be challenged following the election through Article 225 is limited. Once this time period expires, however, the court can be asked to review the appointment under Articles 184/3 and Article 199, Justice Khosa said. Justice Khosa also stated that this case concerns the whole nation because the defendant is the prime minister.