Five students killed, over 20 missing as bridge collapses in PoK

At least five medical students were killed and over 20 others swept away after an old wooden bridge on a river in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) collapsed on Sunday.

According to reports in Pakistani media, the incident took place when the students, who were in their early 20s, were clicking photographs on the bridge in Neelum Valley. Unable to withstand the weight, the bridge collapsed, reports said.

Police said five bodies have been recovered as of now and efforts are on to rescue the missing tourists. The Pakistan Army has also been roped in to assist in the operation. However, the extremely cold water of the stream and its strong current are hampering rescue work, officials said.

The students, who were on a college trip, belonged to two private institutes in Faisalabad and Lahore. Officials said the bridge could only withstand a maximum of four persons and that the students had ignored the warning signs.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed the deputy commissioner to speed up rescue operations and ensure action against anyone responsible for the negligence.

