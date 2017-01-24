Pakistan conducts first flight of surface-to-surface nuclear capable missile: Reports

Screen grab from the launch video of the Babur-3 missile (Representational photo) Screen grab from the launch video of the Babur-3 missile (Representational photo)

Pakistan has successfully conducted first flight test of surface-to-surface nuclear-capable missile, said news agency PTI quoting the Pakistan military. This development comes just weeks after the neighbouring country successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable Babur-3, its first Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead up to 450 kms. In a statement released by the media wing of the Pakistani military, the Inter Services Public Relations claimed: “The missile was fired from an underwater, mobile platform and hit its target with precise accuracy.”

Babur-3, which has a range of 450 km, is a sea-based variant of Ground Launched Cruise Missile (GLCM) Babur-2, which was successfully tested earlier in December 2016. In an apparent reference to India conducting inter-continental ballistic missiles tests, Pakistan also cautioned members of MTCR that introduction of destabilising systems such as “missile defence programmes” and “inter-continental ballistic missiles” in South Asia pose a “risk” to regional stability.

The United States also weighed down on Pakistan’s test of Babur-3 missile urging it to ‘exercise restraint regarding the use and testing of their nuclear capabilities’.

“We continue to urge all states with nuclear weapons to exercise restraint regarding nuclear and missile capability testing and use, and we encourage efforts to promote confidence building and stability with respect to those capabilities,” former US state department spokesperson John Kirby had said.

