Pakistan, Nepal talk SAARC, as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi trip starts

Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Source: AP photo) Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Source: AP photo)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi began his two-day official visit to Nepal on Monday, the first foreign leader to visit the country after K P Oli took charge as its Prime Minister two weeks ago.

At a high-level bilateral meeting, Oli and Abbasi discussed the SAARC process. “Apart from strengthening relations between the two countries, both Prime Ministers agreed that the SAARC process should be taken further and if there are any problems, they should be sorted out immediately,” said Bishnu Rimal, chief advisor to Prime Minister Oli.

Abbasi plans to meet Maoist chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal and President Bidhya Bhandari, but his itinerary does not include any meeting with former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Abbasi is the first Pakistani Prime Minister to pay a bilateral visit to Nepal in 24 years, since Benazir Bhutto’s visit in 1994, but his visit acquires a greater significance because it has come at a time when the influence and popularity of China is at an all-time high in Nepal.

The Pakistani side is projecting the visit as an effort to engage in trade, education, tourism, defence and people-to-people contacts. “Nepal is an important regional country and a close friend. Our ties with Nepal are characterised by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests. Our support to each other at bilateral and multilateral fora has remained indispensable to both the sides,” a Pakistan Foreign Ministry press release said..

On his arrival, Abbasi was given a guard of honour by the Nepalese army, after which he attended a banquet hosted in his honour by Oli.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya