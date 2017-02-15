Pakistan Navy fully prepared to ensure seaward defence: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Navy is “fully prepared” to ensure seaward defence and safeguard maritime interests of the country, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said today at the multinational naval exercise in the Arabian Sea. As many as 37 countries participated in the Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17, which concluded today, with a joint resolve of “Together for Peace”.

Sharif, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, said that the participation by such large number of foreign navies is reflective of the “confidence of world navies on Pakistan”.

“The successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-17 is a manifestation of Pakistan’s policy of constructive engagement with the comity of nations for peace and stability in the maritime commons,” he said.

“With this state of operational readiness, Pakistan Navy is fully prepared and committed to ensure seaward defence and safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan,” the Prime Minister added.

Naval ships, aircraft, helicopters and PAF fighter jets participated in the exercise.