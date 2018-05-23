Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
By: PTI | Published: May 23, 2018 3:45:48 pm
Pakistan minister Daniyal Aziz slapped by Imran's party leader Naeemul Haque Aziz kept his cool after being slapped and just said: “How dare you slap me?” At this, Haque retorted: “How dare you call me a thief?” (Youtube grab)

Pakistan’s minister for privatisation Daniyal Aziz was slapped by a senior leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf during a TV talk show.

A 36-second clip posted on Geo News website showed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque and Aziz mudslinging each other’s party in the Aapas Ki Baat programme yesterday.

Then all of a sudden Aziz, in an aggressive tone, addressed Haque and said: “Am I afraid of you… afraid of thieves like you”. Haque lost his temper when Aziz called him a “thief”.

Aziz kept his cool after being slapped and just said: “How dare you slap me?” At this Haque retorted: “How dare you call me a thief?”

Pakistan’s former ousted prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif said that “it showed the culture of PTI”.

This is not the first time Haque is getting involved in such trouble. In 2011, during a TV show, he threw a glass of water on Pakistan Peoples Party leader Jameel Soomro.

