Pakistan minister Daniyal Aziz slapped by Imran’s party leader Naeemul Haque

Pakistan’s minister for privatisation Daniyal Aziz was slapped by a senior leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf during a TV talk show.

A 36-second clip posted on Geo News website showed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque and Aziz mudslinging each other’s party in the Aapas Ki Baat programme yesterday.

Then all of a sudden Aziz, in an aggressive tone, addressed Haque and said: “Am I afraid of you… afraid of thieves like you”. Haque lost his temper when Aziz called him a “thief”.

Aziz kept his cool after being slapped and just said: “How dare you slap me?” At this Haque retorted: “How dare you call me a thief?”

Pakistan’s former ousted prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif said that “it showed the culture of PTI”.

This is not the first time Haque is getting involved in such trouble. In 2011, during a TV show, he threw a glass of water on Pakistan Peoples Party leader Jameel Soomro.

