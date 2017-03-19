Pakistan memorial seeks security to mark Bhagat Singh’s anniversary

Pakistan’s Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking security to mark the death anniversary of Indian freedom fighter, citing threats from “religious extremists”. The foundation’s chairman advocate Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi filed a writ petition yesterday contending that the organisers of the March 23 event should be provided with security.

Qureshi said threats had been received from “religious extremists” for the event.

“We had requested the provincial government and police high ups to ensure security for the function but they did not respond positively,” Qureshi said.

He said the Punjab chief secretary, inspector general of police and DIG operations Lahore have been denying protection and security at public place which is a fundamental right of every citizen of the country.

Advocate Qureshi requested the court to order the respondent authorities to take security measures for the upcoming event in order to protect the lives of the participants and public at large.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh would take up the petition tomorrow.

March 23 marks the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh who was hanged along with his comrades Raj Guru and Sukhdev in 1931 at Fawara Chowk in Shadman Lahore.

