Pakistan man charged with smuggling weapons from US

A 27-year-old Pakistani man in the US has been charged with illegally trying to export firearm accessories and assault weapons to his country. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Agha Muhammad Khan Durrani with violation of the Arms Export Control Act, violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and with making false statements during an attempt unlawfully to export merchandise consisting of weapons parts.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine, Acting US Attorney James P Kennedy Jr, said. Assistant US Attorney Aaron J Mango, who is handling the case, stated that according to the indictment and previously filed complaint, on July 19, 2016, Durrani and his father, who was not identified, after unsuccessfully attempting to bring assault rifle accessories into Canada, were handed over to the US border officials at the Niagara Falls.

Durrani told the customs officials that he and his father were going to Cabela’s Sporting Goods in Cheektowaga, New York to return seven types of assault rifle parts he had to shop. During a secondary inspection, Durrani told a customs official he wanted to bring the assault rifle accessories back to Pakistan to be used for hunting and defending his family’s property and land.

Subsequent investigation determined that Durrani’s cellphone included photographs of multiple variants of assault rifles and hand guns and rifle components and accessories. A check of Durrani’s email showed a series of messages with another individual dated July 14, 2016. This email chain showed that Durrani had a shipment of similar weapons accessories ready to be picked up in Thailand with a value of $10,800. In the email Durrani responded that he was currently in Canada and that he would have to pick his shipment up at a later date and time.

While Durrani initially told customs officials the weapon parts would only be used for personal use, he later admitted that he sells guns, gun parts, ammo, and accessories in Pakistan through a business that he owns there.