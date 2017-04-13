Pakistan man arrested for running online child pornography racket

The suspect also hacked thousands of porn child content from the inaccessible websites of Russia and Bangladesh (Representation Image) The suspect also hacked thousands of porn child content from the inaccessible websites of Russia and Bangladesh (Representation Image)

A 45-year-old Pakistani man has been arrested here for running an international child pornography racket online for which he exploited 25 children on the pretext of imparting them computer education, officials said, calling it a first-of-its-kind scandal in the country. “We have arrested Saadat Amin, 45, from Sargodha district of Punjab province on the charges of selling child pornography on Internet,” Federal Investigation Agency cyber crime wing Lahore chief Shahid Hasan told PTI.

He said the FIA has taken action after receiving a letter from the Norwegian embassy that its police had arrested a man – James Lindstone – in connection with the child pornographic content and Amin was one of his accomplices in Pakistan.

“We traced Amin with the help of the lead provided by the Norwegian embassy,” the FIA official said and added that this scandal is a “first-of-its-kind” unearthed by FIA in the country. The official further said the suspect had been selling child pornographic content online for last few years to customers in Norway and Sweden.

“The suspect used to lure children on the pretext of imparting computer hardware and software education and even paid their parents. So far we have the information that some 20 to 25 children have been used by the suspect for the sexual act he filmed for the purpose. Besides he hacked thousands of porn child content from the inaccessible websites of Russia and Bangladesh which he sold online and made good bucks,” the FIA official said.

“So far we have recovered more than 65,000 porn content from the suspect’s computer system,” the FIA official said and added the statements of the affected children will also be recorded. The FIA said the suspect who is an “engineering graduate and a very good hacker”. “A thorough investigation is underway and we will also expose other persons involved in this heinous crime,” the FIA official said.

