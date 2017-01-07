Pakistan: Liberal human rights activist goes missing

A missing person’s report for Salman has been filed in Lohi Bher police station and an investigation has been launched. A missing person’s report for Salman has been filed in Lohi Bher police station and an investigation has been launched.

A Pakistani professor and prominent human rights activist, who was critical of fundamentalists, has been reported missing from the capital, prompting authorities to launch a probe. Salman Haider, a professor at the Fatima Jinnah University and human rights activist, was in the Bani Gala area with his friends last night and called his wife to tell her that he would return home by 8 pm.

When Salman – who was critical of the fundamentalists in the sensitive Muslim-majority nation – did not return by 10 pm, his wife called him but his phone went unanswered, his brother Zeeshan Haider said.

His wife later received a text message from Salman’s phone that asked her to pick his car from Coral Chowk, Zeeshan said. Police said they found the professor’s car from Coral Chowk but have not yet received any information about him.

A missing person’s report for Salman has been filed in Lohi Bher police station and an investigation has been launched. Zeeshan said police have initially examined Salman’s car and obtained footage from CCTV cameras as well.