After Trump’s tweet, Pakistan tells US: ‘You carried out 57,800 attacks on Afghanistan from our bases’

Days after US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of giving nothing to US but ‘lies and deceit’, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif shot back saying Islamabad has done enough and the US must not put the blame of their failed policies and actions on them.

Taking to Twitter, Asif said, “You have asked what did we do? A dictator surrendered on a single phone call, our country witnessed the worse bloodbath, you carried out 57,800 attacks on Afghanistan from our bases, your forces were supplied arms and explosives through our soil, thousands of our civilians and soldiers became victims of the war initiated by you.”

4 سال سے

دھائیوں کا ملبہ صاف کر رھے ھیں۔ھما ری افواج بے مثال جنگ لڑ رھی ھے۔قربانیوں کی لا متنا ھی داستاں۔ماضی سکھاتا ھےامریکہ پہ اعتماد میں احتیاط۔ھما ری دہلیز پر اپنی ناکامی کا ملبہ نہ رکھو۔آپ خوش نھیں افسوس ھے ھمارے وقار پہ اب سمجھوتہ نھیں ھو گا 3/3 — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 3, 2018

جوآپ کادشمن،وہ ہمارا دشمن.

ہم نے گوانٹانامو بے کو بھر دیا. ہم آپ کی خدمت میں اتنے مگن ہوئے کہ پوری ملک کو دس سال تک لوڈشیڈنگ اور گیس شارٹیج کے حوالے کیا، معیشت برباد ہو گئی لیکن خواہش تھی آپ راضی رھیں، ہم نے لاکھوں ویزے پیش کئے

بلیک واٹر،ریمنڈ ڈیوس نیٹ ورک جگہ جگہ پھیل گئے2/3 — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 3, 2018

پوچھتے ھو کیا کیا؟ایک آمر نےفون کال پہ سر نڈر کیا،وطن کو بارود و خون سے نہلا یا افغانستان پر اپنے اڈوں سے تمھارے 57800 حملے،ہماری گزرگا ھوں سےتمھارا اسلحہ،بارود گیا،ہزاروں سویلین ،فو جی، بریگیڈیئر،جنرل، جواں سال لیفٹیننٹ آپکی چھیڑ ی جنگ کی بھینٹ چڑھ گئے 1/3 — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 3, 2018

Pres Trump quoted figure of $33billion given to PAK over last 15yrs,he can hire a US based Audit firm on our expense to verify this figure & let the world know who is lying & deceiving.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 2, 2018

Trump had also accused Pakistan of providing “safe haven” to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years. Asif categorically rejected the US’ claims that it had provided USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years to Pakistan, saying it was ‘hollow and imprecise’. He reiterated that Pakistan will not compromise on its territorial integrity at any cost and that while the country is ready to resolve issues via bilateral means, it will not do so at the stake prestige.

He added that Pakistan considered US’ enemies as its own time and again, and rendered services relentlessly. Pakistan left its sources running dry for the sake of the war on terrorism that the US required the nation to fight, he added.

“We considered your enemy as our own, we filled the Guantanamo Bay, we served you with such an enthusiasm that we left our country with load shedding and gas shortage. We tried to please you on the cost of our economy, we provided tens of thousands of visas as a result of which the networks of Black Water spread across our country,” he said.

