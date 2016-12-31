Pakistan: Justice Saqib Nisar sworn in as 25th Chief Justice

Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took over as the 25th Chief Justice of Pakistan after taking the oath on Saturday. President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath of office to Justice Nisar at a ceremony held at the President House, reports the Dawn. He replaced Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, who retired yesterday after serving as chief justice for 15 months.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, chairman, Senate, speaker, National Assembly, federal ministers, services chiefs, parliamentarians, diplomats and judges of the apex court. Justice Nisar was the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan in the absence of Chief Justice Jamali who had gone to Turkey on a seven-day official visit in April this year.

He has been a senior Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan since September 10, 2015. He has served as the judge of Lahore High Court before becoming justice in the apex court. Justice Nisar was an advocate of Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association before he became the judge of Lahore High Court.