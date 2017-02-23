Pakistan-Iran agree to strengthen border in light of terrorism, smuggling

Pakistan-Iran border (File Photo) Pakistan-Iran border (File Photo)

Pakistan and Iran have agreed that the Border Security Commission of the two countries will meet soon to ensure that terrorists and smugglers are not able to operate from each other’s territories. The decision was taken during a meeting between Advisor to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Defence and Logistics Minister of Iran Brig. General Hossein Dehgan in Tehran on Wednesday. Aziz was accompanied by Defence Secretary Lt. General Zameerul Hassan Shah.

The two also reviewed progress of opening of two additional border crossing points at Gabd-Reemdan and Mand-Pishin, said an official release.

Aziz met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and reviewed regional and global issues with special reference to the situation in Afghanistan. Later, Zarif hosted a dinner in honour of Aziz, before he returned to Islamabad in the evening.