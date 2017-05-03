Pakistan, Iran agree to boost cooperation on border after attack on Iranian guards

Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran said Pakistan and Iran will have to work together for resolution of problems faced by the Muslim world. (Source: REUTERS/Ruben Sprich) Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran said Pakistan and Iran will have to work together for resolution of problems faced by the Muslim world. (Source: REUTERS/Ruben Sprich)

Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday agreed to manage their porous border effectively, revive hotline between their border security forces and boost cooperation to overcome “existing challenges” at the regional and the international levels.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan committed themselves to further the bilateral ties during a meeting, which came nearly a week after nine Iranian border guards were killed by militants in a cross-border attack on the frontier with Pakistan.

Following the attack, Iran had summoned the Pakistani envoy to protest the attack. The two leaders agreed to promote cooperation, “encompassing all areas of mutual interest and concerns, including effective border management, curb drug-trafficking and check illegal cross-border movement through better coordination, greater intelligence sharing and frequent interactions at political, military, security and at the level of various ministries,” said an official statement released after their meeting.

They also agreed that their countries had “no other option” but to work hand-in-hand to overcome existing challenges at individual, regional as well as international levels vis-a-vis the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah (community). Pakistan and Iran decided to set up “operational committees” for identification of areas of cooperation and addressing mutual concerns.

“The two sides agreed in principle to revive hotline between the border security forces of the two countries in order to resolve any issues at border,” the statement said.

Zarif, accompanied by a 12-member delegation, is in Pakistan on a day-long visit to discuss various issues, including security and border management, after the terrorist attack on Iranian border guards on April 26.

Khan, however, said the visit of the Iranian delegation would provide momentum to the bilateral ties. “Your visit will send a strong message to those who wanted to undermine Pak-Iran relations and always look for an opportunity to create mistrust between the two friendly countries.”

Zarif said Pakistan and Iran will have to work together for resolution of problems faced by the Muslim world. He said the two countries needed consensus on matters of international importance.

He is expected to meet Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz and Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua. Zarif is also expected to call on President Mamnoon Hussain during the visit.

According to Pakistan’s Geo TV, the terrorist attack on Iranian border guards will feature in his talks with other Pakistani leaders as well. Other matters, including regional situation, counter-terrorism measures along Pak-Iran border, gas pipeline project and SAARC summit may also be discussed.

