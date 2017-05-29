Pakistan International Airlines’ IT system malfunction disrupts operations

PIA flight representational image PIA flight representational image

The flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) were badly affected today due to unspecified problem with the information technology system. The problem surfaced at around 9 AM (local time), virtually bringing the national flag carrier to halt.

Aviation officials said that several flights were delayed and further booking stopped due to the technical glitch. “Our technical and engineering staff is working to sort out the problem,” they said. It was not known what caused the problem.

The problem could be similar to the British Airways which suffered disruptions over the weekend after the airline was hit by a worldwide computer system power failure on Saturday.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now