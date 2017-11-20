Pakistan honour killing: Stepbrother hacks 19-yr-old girl to death for relationship with another man

Police said that raids were on to arrest the suspect. (Representational Image) Police said that raids were on to arrest the suspect. (Representational Image)

In an alleged case of honour killing, a 19-year-old girl was axed to death by her stepbrother in Pakistan’s Punjab province, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at Christian Wala in Sahiwal district, some 230km from Lahore. According to Station House Officer Rana Tahir, accused Irfan suspected his stepsister Saira had relation with a man of her locality. Tahir said Irfan attacked Saira with an axe while she was asleep and critically injured her. She was then taken to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.

The official said none of the family members reported the matter to the police and they were alerted by a neighbour. “When the family was bringing Saira’s body back to the village in an ambulance, we intercepted it. Seeing police, Irfan escaped from the ambulance while we took the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem,” Tahir said, adding that raids were made to arrest the suspect.

He said the other family members were not considering it “murder” as Saira had disgraced the family honour. “We have taken the mother of the girl in custody as she was also present when Irfan axed Saira,” he said.

