Pakistan hit by mortar shells fired by Iran border security forces

The mortar shells hit Parom area of Panjgur district, senior district official Habibur Rehman said. (Source: Google Map) The mortar shells hit Parom area of Panjgur district, senior district official Habibur Rehman said. (Source: Google Map)

At least four mortar shells fired by Iranian forces on Friday landed across the border in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, officials here said. The mortar shells hit Parom area of Panjgur district, senior district official Habibur Rehman said. “The mortars were fired without any justification or provocation. So far we have not received any report about any human loss,” Rehman said.

Pakistan lodged a protest with the Iranian border chief over the border violation. Security of the area was beefed up after the attack as additional troops were dispatched to Panjgur district.

Pakistan shares a 900-kilometre-long porous border with Iran and the two countries had in 2014 decided to boost intelligence coordination to wipe out terrorists from the border region, Dawn reported.