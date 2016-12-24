Pakistan government clears three CPEC projects

The CDWP has a mandate to approve up to Rs.3 billion worth of projects. The CDWP has a mandate to approve up to Rs.3 billion worth of projects.

The Pakistan government has cleared three infrastructure projects along the western and eastern routes of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project at a cost of Rs.109 billion. By doing so, Islamabad has fulfilled the last formality for Pakistan’s inclusion into CPEC, reports the Express Tribune. The schemes were cleared by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) so that they could be placed before the Joint Cooperation Committee meeting (JCC) – the body mandated to add or delete any project in CPEC. The JCC meetings will take place in Beijing next week.

Watch what else is making news:



Overall, the JCC would approve the addition of four projects in the CPEC framework. The CDWP has already cleared the USD 8 billion ML-I Peshawar-Karachi main rail link. The three significant projects are related to areas situated around the CPEC alignment, which will enhance mobility and ensure socio-economic development, according to a handout issued by the Planning Ministry after the CDWP meeting.

The CDWP also approved the construction of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) office along with CPEC at a cost of Rs.482 million aimed at improving surveillance along CPEC. Overall, the CDWP on Friday approved 14 projects worth Rs.139.5 billion, including five projects costing Rs.131 billion, which were referred to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for final approval.

The CDWP has a mandate to approve up to Rs.3 billion worth of projects.