Pakistan’s first-ever woman Foreign Secretary takes charge

Pakistan’s first-ever woman Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Monday assumed charge as the new head of the foreign ministry. Janjua, who was serving as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, was appointed as Foreign Secretary last month in place of Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry who was appointed as ambassador to the United States.

“Tehmina Janjua has assumed charge as the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan on Monday, 20th March 2017,” Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria tweeted.

She joined the Foreign Service in 1984 and has vast experience in multilateral diplomacy.

Janjua is a seasoned diplomat with a career spanning over 32 years. She holds Master’s degrees from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad and Columbia University, New York.

She has rich experience of working in bilateral and multilateral domains both at Headquarters and Missions abroad.

She also served as Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s envoy to Italy.

