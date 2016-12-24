Pakistan: Force of 4,000 being raised to guard Chinese workers in Sindh

“We are raising a special force of 2,000 ex-army men for their security,” the Dawn quoted Shah, as saying during a meeting. “We are raising a special force of 2,000 ex-army men for their security,” the Dawn quoted Shah, as saying during a meeting.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said his government is raising a special force of 4,000 policemen to protect Chinese nationals working on various projects in the province, including those under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “Security of the Chinese working in Sindh is a top priority of my government. Our Chinese friends are involved in projects which are linked to CPEC and other important schemes. We are raising a special force of 2,000 ex-army men for their security,” the Dawn quoted Shah, as saying during a meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Foreign Ministry Director General for External Security Liu Guangyuan.

The meeting was told that within the next few months around 100 Chinese firms would begin functioning in Sindh under CPEC. Both sides discussed the issues relating to workers’ security and agreed that appropriate steps would be taken in this regard by the provincial authorities. Shah said the newly recruited 4,000 policemen were being imparted special training by the army and they would also be assigned the security of the Chinese workers of CPEC projects.

The delegation discussed issues pertaining to the security of the Chinese already working in Sindh and those who would arrive in the coming months as Shah ensured security of every Chinese national working in Sindh, including those involved in non-CPEC and non governmental projects.

“I have already issued instructions to the police to provide special security to the Chinese working here,” he said, adding that more than 800 Chinese were working on energy projects of Thar and 150 policemen had been deployed for their security. Chief Minister Shah also sought the visiting Chinese delegation’s support for including Keti Bandar and Karachi Circular Railway projects in CPEC.