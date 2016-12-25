Pakistan extends condolences to Russia over jet crash

Alexander, a former member of the Alexandrov Ensemble, a well-known military choir lays flowers at the military choir’s building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday following the plane crash. (AP) Alexander, a former member of the Alexandrov Ensemble, a well-known military choir lays flowers at the military choir’s building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday following the plane crash. (AP)

Pakistan on Sunday extended condolences to Russia over the tragic crash of a Russian military plane, saying that the entire nation joins in mourning the loss of lives.

“The leadership and the people of Pakistan are deeply grieved and saddened to learn about the tragic crash of Tu-154 aircraft in the Russian Federation, which resulted in the loss of more than 90 valuable lives, including members of the renowned Alexandrov Ensemble,” the Foreign office said in a statement.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the friendly people and Government of the Russian Federation. The people of Pakistan share their grief and stand by them as they mourn their irreparable loss,” it said.

A Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria, with no sign of survivors among the 92 onboard, who included dozens of Red Army Choir members heading to celebrate the New Year with troops.