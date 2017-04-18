Pakistan: Earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude jolts Islamabad, surrounding areas

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan at the depth of 180 kilometre. (Source: Google map) According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan at the depth of 180 kilometre. (Source: Google map)

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted various cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad and Lahore in the wee hours of Tuesday.mPeople came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life was reported due to earthquake, Dunya News reported.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan at the depth of 180 kilometre.

