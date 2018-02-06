Pakistan Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir warns India against any ‘misadventure’

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir claimed that the Indian forces were involved in crimes against humanity in Kashmir. (Source: Pakistan govt) Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir claimed that the Indian forces were involved in crimes against humanity in Kashmir. (Source: Pakistan govt)

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir has warned India of a “response” in case of a “misadventure” by it. Dastagir’s remarks came during a Kashmir Solidarity Day gathering at the President House in Islamabad on Tuesday, which was hosted by President Mamnoon Hussain.

“They (India) may have the right to start an (unprovoked) misadventure but the right to respond, at what level and with what magnitude will be reserved by us,” The Express Tribune quoted Dastagir as saying. He also said that Pakistan was committed to the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India but said that it should not be interpreted as weakness to respond in case of a war.

“Our commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement is not a response limitation,” the Defence Minister said. He claimed that the Indian forces were involved in crimes against humanity in Kashmir. “It makes it incumbent on me to demand that there must be an international enquiry to determine the exact spectre of the crimes being committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir,” he said.

Speaking at another event, the defence minister said that Islamabad retains the right to decide the measure and modicum of response to ceasefire violations by India.

