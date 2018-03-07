Pakistan court restrains govt from arresting Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Pakistan and Punjab governments not to arrest or put Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest until further orders. The Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Saeed on January 23 moved the court challenging his possible arrest. He requested the court to restrain the government from taking any action against him or his organisation arguing that government was under the pressure of the United States (US) and India.
In the writ petition, the petitioner stated that Saeed and his allies were detained in Pakistan on the insistence of US and India, but the government could not provide any proof against them in the court of law. According to the Dawn, the judge also expressed his displeasure over the failure of the federal and the state governments in filing their replies on Saeed’s allegations.
During the Wednesday’s hearing at Lahore court, both the governments have sought more time submit their replies. Lahore High Court Judge Ameenuddin Khan, who heard the case today directed the counsel for both the governments to file replies by April 4.
The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.
Saeed, who is accused of having masterminded the November 2008 Mumbai attack, was placed on the terrorism black list by the United Nations in December 2008. v
The banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head was released from the house arrest in November last year after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case. He was under house arrest since January last year.
The Punjab government in February launched a crackdown on seminaries and health facilities run by JuD in Rawalpindi after a high-level UN sanctions team visited in January to review the progress against groups and individuals banned by the UN.
The Rawalpindi administration had taken control of a seminary and four dispensaries run by the JuD and its charity wing Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF). The UNSC sanctions list included the names of Al Qaeda, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, JuD, FIF, and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
With inputs with Agencies
- Mar 7, 2018 at 7:44 pmPA-KI ARMY and PA-KI JUDICIARY are on same side protecting JIHADIS. .............. When PA-KI ARMY reaches the limit of protection that can be extended to JIHADIS, the PA-KI JUDGES obliges by granting JUDICIAL PROTECTION to JIHADIS. So JIHADI SAEED under protection of PA-KI ARMY till now has been extended protection by PA-KI JUDICIARY when Financial Action Task Force (FATF) led by USA got after JIHADI SAEED. ........................ Now PA-KIS will climb the HIGH HORSE insisting on the sanc y of JUDICIARY. PA-KISTAN is amongst few countries where after THREE COUPS by ARMY, a JUDICIAL COUP has been done to ouster NAWAS SHARIFF from NOT only PM-ship but also holding the Party Presidentship.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 7:13 pmPakistan Has Harbored OBL. Got caught with their pants down in a big lie. A Pakistani Mir Amal Kansi was responsible for shooting Americans down At CIA in Langley VA. Pakistan and Pakistanis were behind the Mumbai Carnage which resulted in a loss of 166 lives and 6 of them were Americans.....who were stripped Naked, assaulted and then shot at Taj Mahal and Oberoi Hotels in Mumbai by Pakistani terrorists. They were given directions by Pakistanis in Karachi over satellite phones continuously to inflict maximum damage in Mumbai. One of them was tried in court and hanged. The Mumbai Police Anti-Terrorist Squad investigated the July 11, 2006 Mumbai serial train blasts which killed 209 people and injured over 700. A series of seven bomb blasts that took place over a period of 11 minutes on the Suburban Railway in Mumbai. The bombs were set off in pressure cookers. Ehsan Ullah transported 15 to 20 kg of RDX from PAKISTAN..Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 7:14 pmThere was a Pakistani in each of the 7 groups that planted the explosives on the very busy commuter rail system. All those involved have been sentenced to death recently. The 2001 Indian Parliament attack was a high-profile attack by Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists against the building housing the Parliament of India in New Delhi. The attack led to the death of a dozen people (5 terrorists, 6 police and 1 civilian and to increased tensions between India and Pakistan and the 2001-2002 India-Pakistan standoff. Also the Kandahar Hijacking by Pakistanis of an Indian Airlines flight in 1999…where India had to release 3 terrorists to secure the release of passengers and crew. Dawood Ibrahim(another OBL) one of the worlds biggest terrorist and wanted in India for many murders, Bomb explosions ,extortions and gambling rackets is based in Karachi....and actively being hidden by the ISI after the successful raid on OBL. Daniel Pearl was killed by Pakistanis in Pakistan.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 7:16 pmThe San Bernardino shooters…were a Pakistani Couple. Pakistan has active and open terror training camps for groups like LET, JEM to name a few. Why would we in America and India invite these hate filled terrorist supporters? I dont think so. Pakistan Is a Cancer that the world can do without. MORE CAN BE ADDED AS ,ORE TERROR ATTACKS HAVE HAPPENED Time to cut pAKISTAN out and give it Rad Therapy.
- Mar 7, 2018 at 7:12 pmgood thing they are listed on Terror financing watchlist. Mul lah Suv ar ki Au lad. Ma ar dalo inko.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 6:54 pmThey will not produce the solid evidence to court and pretend acting against him to show the world that they are acting against him.Reply