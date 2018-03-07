Pakistan court restrains govt from arresting Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Saeed is showered with flower petals as he walks to a Pakistani court in Lahore. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo) Hafiz Saeed is showered with flower petals as he walks to a Pakistani court in Lahore. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Pakistan and Punjab governments not to arrest or put Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest until further orders. The Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Saeed on January 23 moved the court challenging his possible arrest. He requested the court to restrain the government from taking any action against him or his organisation arguing that government was under the pressure of the United States (US) and India.

In the writ petition, the petitioner stated that Saeed and his allies were detained in Pakistan on the insistence of US and India, but the government could not provide any proof against them in the court of law. According to the Dawn, the judge also expressed his displeasure over the failure of the federal and the state governments in filing their replies on Saeed’s allegations.

During the Wednesday’s hearing at Lahore court, both the governments have sought more time submit their replies. Lahore High Court Judge Ameenuddin Khan, who heard the case today directed the counsel for both the governments to file replies by April 4.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

Saeed, who is accused of having masterminded the November 2008 Mumbai attack, was placed on the terrorism black list by the United Nations in December 2008. v

Read: Pakistan taking steps not to please US

The banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head was released from the house arrest in November last year after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case. He was under house arrest since January last year.

The Punjab government in February launched a crackdown on seminaries and health facilities run by JuD in Rawalpindi after a high-level UN sanctions team visited in January to review the progress against groups and individuals banned by the UN.

The Rawalpindi administration had taken control of a seminary and four dispensaries run by the JuD and its charity wing Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF). The UNSC sanctions list included the names of Al Qaeda, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, JuD, FIF, and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered $10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

With inputs with Agencies

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App