Pakistan condemns attacks on Iran’s parliament, shrine

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of grief,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said. (File photo) “We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of grief,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said. (File photo)

Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the Islamic State-claimed terror attacks on Iran’s parliament and the shrine of its revolutionary leader in Tehran and said it stands in solidarity with people of the neighbouring country.

At least 12 people were killed in the twin attacks claimed by the Islamic State group. The attack had led to a siege at the legislature that ended with four attackers dead.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of grief,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said.

“We offer our deep condolences to the people of Iran, the government, and the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” it said.

Pakistan and Iran share border in the restive Sistan-Balochistan region. Tehran has previously accused Islamabad of sheltering Sunni terrorist groups who often target its border security forces in the region. It has threatened to hit “terror safe havens” inside Pakistan.

Pakistan Foreign Office on Wednesday also said that Pakistan condemns terrorism, “which is a global phenomenon and a common challenge, requiring resolute and coordinated approach to deal with the menace.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App