Pakistan commemorates Benazir Bhutto’s ninth death anniversary

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday will observe the ninth death anniversary of the assassinated chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. A public meeting is scheduled to be addressed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other central leadership at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, reports the Geo News.

A documentary depicting life and achievements of Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion. A Mushaira has also been scheduled in front of mausoleum of Benazir Bhutto on Tuesday afternoon.

PPP President Sindh and Senior Sindh Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that all arrangements have been completed to observe the death anniversary of the assassinated chairperson. Provincial presidents of the party and central leaders will also address the public meeting. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Kashif Ali Tipu and SSP Larkana Kamran Nawaz told media that special security and traffic arrangements will also be made on the occasion.