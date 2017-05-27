Pakistan claims mortar attack originating form Iran killed civilian

Latest News
Abdul Jabbar, deputy commissioner of the Panjgur district in Baluchistan, said Iranian border security forces had fired "many" mortar shells and rockets over the last two days.

By: Quetta | Reuters | Published:May 27, 2017 5:18 pm
Iranian mortar fire on Saturday killed a Pakistani civilian in the western Baluchistan province that shares a long border with Iran, a regional Pakistani official said.

Relations between Iran and Pakistan have been at a low ebb since 10 Iranian border guards were killed by militants last month. Iran said that, in that incident, Jaish al Adl, a Sunni militant group, had opened fire from inside Pakistan.

Earlier this month the head of the Iranian armed forces warned Islamabad that Tehran would hit bases inside Pakistan if the government did not confront Sunni militants who carry out cross-border attacks.

“A Pakistani man was killed when a mortar shell hit his pickup while passing through the area,” said Jabbar.

He added that Pakistani officials had lodged a protest with Iranian authorities and asked for a meeting on Sunday.

Iranian officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

