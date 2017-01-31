Pakistan briefs Palestinian President Abbas on Kashmir

Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, left, talks to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Source: Pakistan Press Information Department via AP) Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, left, talks to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Source: Pakistan Press Information Department via AP)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday said Pakistan has “briefed” him about the latest situation regarding Kashmir, a media report said. Abbas, who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, made the remarks during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here. The Palestinian leader said he had been briefed on the latest situation regarding Kashmir, Dawn reported. Later, Sharif and Abbas jointly inaugurated a newly-constructed Palestine Embassy Complex in the Diplomatic Enclave here.

The two leaders hoisted the Palestinian flag at the new building. The Pakistan government gifted land in 1992 for the purpose and in 2013 also contributed towards its construction. Abbas thanked Pakistan for its support on constitution of the embassy and told reporters he had briefed Sharif about the latest situation between Palestine and Israel.

“I have also informed your excellency about the dangers of moving the American embassy to Jerusalem and its effect on settlement activities,” he was quoted as saying by the paper. Abbas emphasised the need for a joint committee for strengthening bilateral relations and constituting a social infrastructure for peace and prosperity.

The Palestinian leader is accompanied by a 17-member delegation, including five ministers. It is his third visit to Pakistan. He has previously been to the country in 2005 and 2013.