Pakistan bomb blast injures 7 people

In another incident of roadside bomb blast, at least seven persons were injured when the bomb went off in the restive tribal northwest Pakistan on Thursday, an official said. The incident occurred in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan (FATA). The official said that a group of local people were returning home in Dabar area, some 22 kilometres from Khar, when a remote-controlled bomb placed along the road went off, injuring seven persons.

People of the nearby area immediately shifted the wounded persons to the agency headquarters hospital in Khar. The local administration has launched an investigation in the blast. FATA is a semi-autonomous tribal region, bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to the east and south, and Afghanistan’s provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Khost and Paktika to the west and north.

-with PTI inputs

