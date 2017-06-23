Pakistan twin blast: At least 15 feared dead, 70 injured in explosions in Parachinar

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 23, 2017 6:53 pm
Pakistan blast, Parachinar blast, Pakistan explosion, Pakistan news Pakistan twin blast: An explosion went off in northwestern Pakistan town of Parachinar, says a government official. (Source: Google Maps)
At least 15 people were feared killed and nearly 70 others injured in twin explosions that went off in Pakistan’s northwestern town of Parachinar, according to Associated Press. A senior government official Wazir Khan Wazir told Reuters that the blasts took place at a market within three minutes of each another. The news agency further said that people were at the market buying food for iftar, the meal breaking the fast in the evening during the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier in the day, at least 11 people were killed, including four policemen and 20 others were injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred near Inspector General of Police Ehsan Mehboob’s office on Gulistan Road area of the provincial capital, Quetta.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

  1. S
    Sunny Nair
    Jun 23, 2017 at 6:56 pm
    Wonderful I love it, yeh dil maange more. LoL stupid Chinese are you having second thoughts yet about sinking 100 billion dollars in this terrorist sewer called Pakistan?
    Reply
    1. J
      Jawad
      Jun 23, 2017 at 7:24 pm
      Shame on you. On the loss of human life you are laughing. It is same like one day your brother or sister dying and people would be clapping. You do not deserve to be recognized as a human being...
      Reply
