Pakistan twin blast: At least 15 feared dead, 70 injured in explosions in Parachinar

At least 15 people were feared killed and nearly 70 others injured in twin explosions that went off in Pakistan’s northwestern town of Parachinar, according to Associated Press. A senior government official Wazir Khan Wazir told Reuters that the blasts took place at a market within three minutes of each another. The news agency further said that people were at the market buying food for iftar, the meal breaking the fast in the evening during the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier in the day, at least 11 people were killed, including four policemen and 20 others were injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred near Inspector General of Police Ehsan Mehboob’s office on Gulistan Road area of the provincial capital, Quetta.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

