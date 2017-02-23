Pakistan: Blast in Lahore leaves at least five dead, says rescue official

Pakistan has been struck by a wave of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, killing at least 130 people across the country and leaving hundreds wounded. Pakistan has been struck by a wave of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, killing at least 130 people across the country and leaving hundreds wounded.

A blast at a market in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore, on Thursday, killed at least five people and wounded eight, a rescue official told Reuters. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Initial reports on Pakistani television channel Geo News said a generator had exploded but reports at the scene speculated that a bomb had gone off, based on the extent of the damage.

The worst of the attacks was at a Sufi shrine in southern Sindh province that killed 90 people this month. “There are casualties and injuries but we cannot confirm figures as the rescue operation is under way,” Punjab police spokesman Nayab Haider said.

A witness who works at a bank in the market told Reuters that his workplace was shaken by a “frightening” explosion. “We left the building and saw that the motor-bikes parked outside were on fire and all the windows in the surrounding buildings were shattered,” the witness, Mohammad Khurram, said.