Pakistan blast: Explosion in Balochistan province kills at least 20, say reports

At least 20 people were killed and injured 35 others in a blast in Mastung area in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Friday, according to AFP. The blast went off shortly after Friday prayers. Deputy chairman Pakistan Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri is reportedly injured in Mastung blast, as per PTI.

The bomb reportedly targeted Haideri when he was coming out of a religious seminary after addressing a gathering in Mastung area of the province. The scene of the blast is around 70 kilometres from provincial capital Quetta. Meanwhile, police said the blast was apparently a suicide attack. Senior police officer Abdul Razzaq Cheema claimed that at least 30-40 people were injured. He said Haideri was slightly injured. As per local media in Pakistan, Haideri has been shifted to the Civil hospital.

Later, in an interview to a news channel in Pakistan, Haideri said he received minor injuries. So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

