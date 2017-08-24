Pakistan bars LeT, 64 groups from collecting hides on Eid

Official estimates suggest there are around 80 HM militants in south Kashmir, most of them local youths who joined militancy in the past two years (Representational image) Official estimates suggest there are around 80 HM militants in south Kashmir, most of them local youths who joined militancy in the past two years (Representational image)

Pakistan on Thursday placed a ban on the collection of hides of sacrificial animals by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 64 other proscribed outfits on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. Appart from LeT, the list carries the names of Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan, Balochistan National Liberation Army and Rabita Trust. It has been decided that the organisations interested in collecting hides will have to procure No Objection Certificates from the area’s Deputy Commissioner.

The government also announced that the process of collection of hides will be closely monitored and FIRs against any one collecting hides by force will be registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act. It was also announced that the government is going to work on strictly enforcing the National Action Plan in terms of dealing with people who facilitate proscribed outfits economically.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App